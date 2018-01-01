Denbury Inc Ordinary Shares - New (NYSE:DEN) Share Price

Company Profile

Denbury Inc is an independent energy company. Its operations are focused on two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company is differentiated by its focus on CO2 EOR and the emerging CCUS industry, supported by the company's CO2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its CO2 pipeline infrastructure.Denbury Resources Inc is a part of the energy sector. Its business is to explore and produce oil and gas resources in the United States.