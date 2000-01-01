Company Profile

Denbury Resources focuses on injecting carbon dioxide to enhance production from mature, conventional fields. At the end of 2018, the company reported net proved reserves of 262 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 60 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018 at a ratio of 97% oil and 3% natural gas.Denbury Resources Inc is a part of the energy sector. Its business is to explore and produce oil and gas resources in the United States.