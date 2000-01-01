Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. In addition to its approximately 90 percent owned Wheeler River project, which ranks as the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region, The company's Athabasca Basin exploration portfolio consists of numerous projects covering approximately 310,000 hectares. The company is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Denison Environmental Services (DES) division and is the manager of Uranium Participation Corporation (UPC), a publicly traded company which invests in uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride.