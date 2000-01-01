Denny's Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DENN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DENN
- Market Cap$407.830m
- SymbolNASDAQ:DENN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINUS24869P1049
Company Profile
Denny's Corp is one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains based on the number of restaurants. It provides Pancakes, Appetizers and soups, Sandwiches and salads, Breakfast Melts, Omelettes, and others. The company generates its revenue from the two sources: sale of food and beverages and the collection of royalties and fees from restaurants.Denny's Corp operates as a full-service restaurant chain. The Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary owns and operates the Denny's restaurant brand.