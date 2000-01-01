Company Profile

Denny's Corp is one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains based on the number of restaurants. It provides Pancakes, Appetizers and soups, Sandwiches and salads, Breakfast Melts, Omelettes, and others. The company generates its revenue from the two sources: sale of food and beverages and the collection of royalties and fees from restaurants.Denny's Corp operates as a full-service restaurant chain. The Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary owns and operates the Denny's restaurant brand.