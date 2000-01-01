Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1452)
- Market CapHKD153.480m
- SymbolSEHK:1452
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- ISINKYG2810N1088
Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of plate-type DeNOx catalysts.