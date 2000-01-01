Company Profile

Deoleo SA is primarily engaged in the food processing sector. It produces olive oil, rice, table olives, vinegars, mayonnaise, mustards, ketchup, flour, and dates. In addition, it also produces byproducts of olive oil processing that are used by cosmetics and health food producers. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the region of Spain and it derives revenue from the sale of products.