Deoleo SA (XMAD:OLE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OLE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OLE
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:OLE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINES0110047919
Company Profile
Deoleo SA is primarily engaged in the food processing sector. It produces olive oil, rice, table olives, vinegars, mayonnaise, mustards, ketchup, flour, and dates. In addition, it also produces byproducts of olive oil processing that are used by cosmetics and health food producers. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the region of Spain and it derives revenue from the sale of products.Deoleo SA processes food. The Company produces olive oil, rice, table olives, vinegars, mayonnaise, mustards, ketchup, flour, and dates. Deoleo also produces byproducts of olive oil processing that are used by cosmetics and health food producers.