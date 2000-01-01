Company Profile

Derichebourg SA is a France-based company that offers environmental services. Its activities can be divided into two separate branches, the Environment Division and the Multiservices Division. The Environment Division's core business is the processing and disposal of waste, mainly metal waste and end-of-life products, with the recovery of secondary raw materials by using the appropriate processing methods. Derichebourg Multiservices, the group's Business Services arm, provides reception, cleaning, energy, property maintenance, and temporary staffing services separately or in tandem with the Derichebourg Group's waste management services.