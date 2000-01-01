DERMAdoctor Inc (NASDAQ:DDOC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DDOC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DDOC

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DDOC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS24983G1058

Company Profile

DERMAdoctor Inc is a skincare company primarily focused on the creation of products that are designed to target common skin concerns, ranging from aging and blemishes to dry skin, perspiration and keratosis pilaris.

Latest DDOC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .