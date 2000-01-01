Dermapharm Holding SE Bearer Shares (XETRA:DMP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DMP

  • Market Cap€2.085bn
  • SymbolXETRA:DMP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2GS5D8

Company Profile

Dermapharm Holding SE is a manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapy fields, over-the-counter drugs and natural remedies. Its portfolio of products includes cosmetics, nutritional supplements and diet and medical devices.

Latest DMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .