Derriston Capital (LSE:DERR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DERR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DERR

  • Market Cap£4.060m
  • SymbolLSE:DERR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYYMVL73

Company Profile

Derriston Capital PLC has been created to consider opportunities within the medical technology industry. The Company's initial focus will be to acquire one or more companies operating in the medical products and devices sector.

Latest DERR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

DERR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .