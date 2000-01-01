Desert Metals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DM1)

APAC company
Company Info - DM1

  • SymbolASX:DM1
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000118572

Company Profile

Desert Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for nickel and copper. It is focused on developing the Narryer Project.

