Desert Metals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DM1)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DM1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DM1
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DM1
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000118572
Company Profile
Desert Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for nickel and copper. It is focused on developing the Narryer Project.