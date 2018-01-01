Desert Peak Minerals Inc Class A (NYSE:DPM) Share Price

DPM
Desert Peak Minerals Inc Class A
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Energy
Right Arrow 2
Oil & Gas E&P
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Desert Peak Minerals Inc acquires, owns, and manages mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin. Its mineral and royalty interests entitle the company to receive a fixed percentage of the revenue from crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs produced from the acreage.
Symbol
NYSE:DPM
ISIN
US25043M1071
Currency
-
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest DPM News