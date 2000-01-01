Company Profile

Design Studio Group Ltd provides complete interior fit-out solutions and supply and installation of paneling products to its customers operating in a variety of industries. It also provides interior fitting-out services for residential, commercial, retail properties. Geographically, it has headquartered in Singapore with presence in Malaysia, Thailand, and China.Design Studio Group Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, supply and installation of paneling products such as kitchen and vanity cabinets, wardrobes, doors and door frames, and furniture components for local and overseas markets.