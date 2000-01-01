Design Studio Group Ltd (SGX:D11)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - D11
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - D11
- Market CapSGD21.600m
- SymbolSGX:D11
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINSG1O90915222
Company Profile
Design Studio Group Ltd provides complete interior fit-out solutions and supply and installation of paneling products to its customers operating in a variety of industries. It also provides interior fitting-out services for residential, commercial, retail properties. Geographically, it has headquartered in Singapore with presence in Malaysia, Thailand, and China.Design Studio Group Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, supply and installation of paneling products such as kitchen and vanity cabinets, wardrobes, doors and door frames, and furniture components for local and overseas markets.