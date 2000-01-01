Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST)

North American company
Market Info - DEST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DEST

  • Market Cap$1.560m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DEST
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS25065D1000

Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories in the United States.

Latest DEST news

