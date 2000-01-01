Company Profile

In July 2019, Deutsche Bank announced another restructuring plan hoping to revitalize revenues, reduce costs, and return to profitability. The largest moving pieces of the new plan is the full exit of global equity sales & trading, the scaling back of its fixed income business, as well as 18,000 FTE reductions until 2022. The remaining core business segments include private banking, corporate banking, asset management, and investment banking.Deutsche Bank AG is a leading private bank. It offers investment, financial and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities and institutional clients around the world.