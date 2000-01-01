Deutsche Boerse AG ADR (XETRA:63DA)

European company
Company Info - 63DA

  • Market Cap€23.893bn
  • SymbolXETRA:63DA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorFinancial Exchanges
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2515421061

Company Profile

Deutsche Boerse AG is one of the primary stock exchanges in Europe. It primarily runs major derivatives and equities exchanges as well as clearing and settlement operations. It also provides settlement and custody services and electronic trading systems.

