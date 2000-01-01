Company Profile

Deutsche Boerse is a financial exchange company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company primarily generates revenue through its Eurex and Clearstream segments. Eurex allows for the trading and clearing of derivatives. Clearstream offers custody and settlement services for domestic and international securities, as well as collateral management services. Other segments include Xetra, which generates revenue through trading and clearing cash equities, STOXX (an index business), and several others.Deutsche Boerse AG is one of the primary stock exchanges in Europe. It primarily runs major derivatives and equities exchanges as well as clearing and settlement operations. It also provides settlement and custody services and electronic trading systems.