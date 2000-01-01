Deutsche Boerse AG (MTA:DB1)
- Market Cap€25.614bn
- SymbolMTA:DB1
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINDE0005810055
Company Profile
Deutsche Boerse AG is one of the primary stock exchanges in Europe. It primarily runs major derivatives and equities exchanges as well as clearing and settlement operations. It also provides settlement and custody services and electronic trading systems.