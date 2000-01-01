Deutsche Cannabis AG (XETRA:HEMP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HEMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HEMP
- Market Cap€6.460m
- SymbolXETRA:HEMP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0BVVK7
Company Profile
Deutsche Cannabis AG is a private equity firm which is engaged in cannabis industry.