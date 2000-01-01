Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German real estate investment firm which invests in shopping centres. The company's properties are mostly located in Germany, with the remainder in Austria, Poland, Hungary, and Czech republic. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include general retailers, consumer electronics retailers, and fashion and accessories stores. Deutsche EuroShop operates through two geographical segments: domestic, which contributes the majority of consolidated revenue, and international.