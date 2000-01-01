Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:JB7)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JB7
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JB7
- Market Cap€440.360m
- SymbolXETRA:JB7
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2G9LL1
Company Profile
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG is a Real estate investment trust which invests in German light industrial real estate.