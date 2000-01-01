Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:JB7)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JB7

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JB7

  • Market Cap€440.360m
  • SymbolXETRA:JB7
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2G9LL1

Company Profile

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG is a Real estate investment trust which invests in German light industrial real estate.

Latest JB7 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .