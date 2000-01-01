Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (XETRA:DKG)

European company
  • Market Cap€492.180m
  • SymbolXETRA:DKG
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A14KRD3

Company Profile

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, leasing and management of domestic retail properties in functioning micro locations in central and regional centres of Germany.

