Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa is a European airline group. The company operates under the Lufthansa, Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings brands. In 2019, the company carried 145 million passengers to its network of 318 destinations globally. The group’s main airport hubs are Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich. The company generated sales of EUR 36.4 billion in 2019.Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation service provider which holds hub airlines, point-to-point airlines, and aviation service companies.