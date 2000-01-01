Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG holds hub airlines, point-to-point airlines, and aviation service companies. It has four business segments: passenger airline group (approximately three fourths of total revenue); logistics; maintenance, repair, and overhaul; and catering. The company offers short- and long-haul routes, and has established a multihub to offer comprehensive flight schedules. The logistics division focuses on airport-to-airport airfreight business. It transports standard and express freight, along with more specialized and valuable products. The MRO services tend to civil and commercial aircraft, with technical operations located around the world. Europe accounts for approximately half of total revenue, but the company does reach various regions of the world.