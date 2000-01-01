Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, or Pbb, is a specialist bank active primarily in Germany, but also in other parts of Europe. Pbb's core business is medium- to long-term lending. Its real estate finance segment structures were midsize to large financing transactions for investors in both commercial and residential properties. Its public investment finance segment finances infrastructure projects, including public housing, utilities, healthcare facilities, and education facilities. Approximately one-fifth of the company's float is owned by the German government. The company takes on a variety of roles in lending transactions, including a sole lender, arranger, agent, and underwriter.