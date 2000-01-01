Deutsche Post AG ADR (XETRA:DPWA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DPWA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DPWA
- Market Cap€42.471bn
- SymbolXETRA:DPWA
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS25157Y2028
Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG is a shipping and logistics provider on a contractual basis. The company provides international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, and contract warehousing.