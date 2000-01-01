Deutsche Post AG Registered Shares (XETRA:DPW)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DPW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DPW
- Market Cap€51.010bn
- SymbolXETRA:DPW
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIntegrated Freight & Logistics
- Currency
- ISINDE0005552004
Company Profile
Based in Germany, Deutsche Post DHL is a leading express shipping and contract logistics provider. Its DHL divisions (international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, and contract warehousing) generate 70% of revenue. About 30% of the top line comes from the post, e-commerce, and parcel division, which includes the firm's legacy mail delivery business (which serves the German market) and its faster-growing German small-parcel delivery business.Deutsche Post AG is a shipping and logistics provider on a contractual basis. The company provides international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, and contract warehousing.