Deutsche Post AG (XETRA:DPW)

European company
Company Info - DPW

  • Market Cap€29.443bn
  • SymbolXETRA:DPW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005552004

Company Profile

Based in Germany, Deutsche Post DHL is a leading express shipping and contract logistics provider. Its DHL divisions (international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, and contract warehousing) generate 70% of revenue. About 30% of the top line comes from the post, e-commerce, and parcel division, which includes the firm's legacy mail delivery business (which serves the German market) and its faster-growing German small-parcel delivery business.Deutsche Post AG is a shipping and logistics provider on a contractual basis. The company provides international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, and contract warehousing.

