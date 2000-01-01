Deutsche Rohstoff AG (XETRA:DR0)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DR0

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DR0

  • Market Cap€69.340m
  • SymbolXETRA:DR0
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0XYG76

Company Profile

Deutsche Rohstoff AG is engaged in the development of crude oil and natural gas resources. The company’s portfolio includes gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten, and tin.

Latest DR0 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .