Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom is Germany's incumbent telephone company and offers integrated telecommunication services, fixed and mobile, in several countries. Its U.S. business, T-Mobile, is among the largest wireless phone companies in the country, having recently acquired the fourth mobile provider, Sprint. Apart from Germany and U.S., the company operates in nine European countries. The firm's strategy has been to increase its scale (Sprint acquisition), improve operations through digitalization, and invest in its networks.Deutsche Telekom AG provides telecommunications and information technology services. It provides Information and Communication Technology solutions for corporate customers. Its products include fixed-network lines & broadband line.