Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom is Germany's incumbent telephone company and is increasingly offering converged services of fixed-line and wireless telephone, broadband, and pay TV. It is also the third- largest wireless phone company in the U.S. and operates in many other countries. In total, its fixed-line networks serve 27.4 million voice lines and 19.7 million Internet access lines, while the wireless business has 171.2 million customers. The revenue split in 2018 was 26.9% from Germany, 48.3% from the U.S., 15.2% from Europe, and the rest from the information technology consulting business and headquarters. The firm's strategy is to fix weak operations, transform its networks, and innovate in order to reinvigorate growth.Deutsche Telekom AG provides telecommunications and information technology services. It provides Information and Communication Technology solutions for corporate customers. Its products include fixed-network lines & broadband line.