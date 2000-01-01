Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a general real estate company. The company's investment focus is on residential properties in German metropolitan areas. Deutsche gears itself toward markets that are characterized by high residential density. The vast majority of Deutsche's holdings are managed by its wholly owned subsidiaries. The company's asset management segment is responsible for its portfolio strategy. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy.Deutsche Wohnen SE is a real estate company. It focuses on managing and developing its residential property portfolio, which is mainly located in German metropolitan areas.