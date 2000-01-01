Company Profile

Deutz AG is an independent diesel engines manufacturer based in Germany. The company engages in customized and compact diesel engines that are cooled by water, oil, or air. The operating activities of the company are divided between the DEUTZ Compact Engines segment, the DEUTZ Customised Solutions segment, and others. Its products include liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to eight liters, and air-cooled engines and large liquid-cooled engines with capacities of more than eight liters. Deutz also supplies reconditioned parts and engines through its service business.Deutz AG is a manufacturer of compact and customized diesel engines for both on-road and non-road applications. The company develops, designs, produces and sells liquid-cooled and air-cooled engines with business presence around the world.