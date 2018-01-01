Develop Global Ltd (ASX:DVPDB) Share Price

Company Profile

Develop Global Ltd, formerly Venturex Resources Ltd is an Australian company focused on the exploration and development of its advanced zinc-copper projects located near Port Hedland in the premier Pilbara mining province of Western Australia. The company owns two advanced Zinc / Copper projects which include Whim Creek project and Sulphur Springs.Venturex Resources Ltd is a resource exploration company focused in base metals. The company's projects are Panorama Project and Whim Creek Project.