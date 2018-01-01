Devolver Digital Inc (LSE:DEVO) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Devolver Digital Inc (LSE:DEVO)

Devolver Digital Inc

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc is engaged in the business of gaming. Some of its games include Cut the Lamb, Shadow Warrior 3, Terra Nil, Death's Door, Boomerang X, Wizard with Gun, Loop Hero, Olija, and Serious Sam 4.

LSE:DEVO

USU0858L1036

GBX

