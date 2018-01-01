Devolver Digital Inc (LSE:DEVO) Share Price

DEVO
Devolver Digital Inc
UK company
Communication Services
Electronic Gaming & Multimedia
Company Profile
Devolver Digital Inc is engaged in the business of gaming. Some of its games include Cut the Lamb, Shadow Warrior 3, Terra Nil, Death's Door, Boomerang X, Wizard with Gun, Loop Hero, Olija, and Serious Sam 4.
Symbol
LSE:DEVO
ISIN
USU0858L1036
Currency
GBX
