Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America. The firm's asset base is spread throughout onshore North America and includes exposure to the Delaware, STACK, Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, and Bakken plays. At year-end 2019, Devon's proven reserves totaled 589 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net production of 323 mboe/d. Oil and natural gas liquids made up 69% of production and 62% of proven reserves.Devon Energy Corp is engaged in the oil and gas sector. It is an independent energy company involved in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs.