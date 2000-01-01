Company Profile

Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America. The firm's asset base in spread throughout onshore North America with franchise development assets in the Stack and Delaware Basin. Other shale assets include acreage in the Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, and Barnett. The company also holds oil sands operations in Alberta, Canada. At year-end 2018, Devon's proven reserves totaled 1,927 million barrels of oil equivalent with net production of 535 mboe/d. Oil and natural gas liquids made up 66% of production and 59% of proven reserves.Devon Energy Corp is engaged in the oil and gas sector. It is an independent energy company involved in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs.