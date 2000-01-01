Devonian Health Group Inc (TSX:GSD)
Company Info - GSD
- Market CapCAD11.370m
- SymbolTSX:GSD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA2518341078
Devonian Health Group Inc is a Canada based company operating in the pharmaceutical sector. It is engaged in the development of botanical drugs. The group is also involved in the development of value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.