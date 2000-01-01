Devonian Health Group Inc (TSX:GSD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GSD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSD

  • Market CapCAD11.370m
  • SymbolTSX:GSD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2518341078

Company Profile

Devonian Health Group Inc is a Canada based company operating in the pharmaceutical sector. It is engaged in the development of botanical drugs. The group is also involved in the development of value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

Latest GSD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .