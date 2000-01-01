Devoteam SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:DVT)

European company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - DVT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DVT

  • Market Cap€819.380m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:DVT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000073793

Company Profile

Devoteam SA is a European consulting and engineering group. The company provides services in the fields of innovative technologies and management. They offer services like cybersecurity, digital workplace, transformation management, data as a service, business process excellence, agile IT, and customer experience.Devoteam SA provides information and communication technology consulting services in the areas of information systems infrastructures, security, e-business as well as telecommunications.

Latest DVT news

