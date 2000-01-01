Devoteam SA (EURONEXT:DVT)
European company
- Market Cap€469.700m
- SymbolEURONEXT:DVT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0000073793
Company Profile
Devoteam SA is a European consulting and engineering group. The company provides services in the fields of innovative technologies and management. They offer services like cyber security, digital workplace, transformation management, data as a service, business process excellence, agile IT, and customer experience.Devoteam SA provides information and communication technology consulting services in the areas of information systems infrastructures, security, e-business as well as telecommunications.