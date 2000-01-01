Dewhurst Class A Non Voting (LSE:DWHA)

UK company
Market Info - DWHA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DWHA

  • Market Cap£60.440m
  • SymbolLSE:DWHA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0002675261

Company Profile

Dewhurst PLC is a UK based supplier of technological solutions to the lift, transport, and keypad market sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and Australia and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe; The Americas and Other Countries.Dewhurst PLC develops electrical components, especially for the lift market. Most of its revenue is derived from the American region. It also has a footprint across Europe, Asia, and Australia.

