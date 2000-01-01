Company Profile

Dewhurst PLC is a UK based supplier of technological solutions to the lift, transport, and keypad market sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and Australia and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe; The Americas and Other Countries.