DexCom Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DXCM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DXCM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DXCM
- Market Cap$39.470bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:DXCM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS2521311074
Company Profile
Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetics. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to include the disposable sensor and the durable receiver.DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients.