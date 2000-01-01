Company Profile

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for diabetics. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company sells three different pieces of equipment, a sensor, a transmitter, and a receiver.DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients.