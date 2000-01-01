DF Deutsche Forfait AG (XETRA:DFTK)
- Market Cap€19.020m
- SymbolXETRA:DFTK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2AA204
DF Deutsche Forfait AG engages in the provision of financial services. Its products include financing solutions, foreign trade receivables, and trade finance funds.