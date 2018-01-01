Interactive Investor
DG Innovate (LSE:DGI) Share Price

DGI

DG Innovate

UK company

Industrials

Electrical Equipment & Parts

Company Profile

DG Innovate PLC is a research and development company pioneering sustainable and environmentally considerate improvements to electric mobility and storage, using abundant materials and engineering & scientific practices. The company is currently developing its products alongside several major manufacturers across the transportation and energy sectors, research institutions and the UK Government and has filed 18 patents worldwide.

Latest DGI News

1 April

UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

14 March

TRADING UPDATES: Cobra in line for earn-in; Argo agrees fleet swap

4 February

IN BRIEF: Path Investments extends deadline for DG Innovate purchase

