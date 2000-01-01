D&G Technology Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:1301)

APAC company
Market Info - 1301

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1301

  • Market CapHKD852.080m
  • SymbolSEHK:1301
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2616D1060

Company Profile

D&G Technology Holding Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of asphalt mixing plants, spare parts and provides equipment modification services and operates lease of asphalt mixing plants.

Latest 1301 news

