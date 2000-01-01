D&G Technology Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:1301)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1301
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1301
- Market CapHKD852.080m
- SymbolSEHK:1301
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG2616D1060
Company Profile
D&G Technology Holding Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of asphalt mixing plants, spare parts and provides equipment modification services and operates lease of asphalt mixing plants.