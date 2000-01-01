DGB Group NV (EURONEXT:DGB)
Company Info - DGB
- Market Cap€14.710m
- SymbolEURONEXT:DGB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINNL0009169515
Company Profile
DGB Group NV is engaged in providing software services to agricultural and animal sectors. Its activities consist of supplying sustainable energy and systems. The company also active in the field of ICT services.DGB Group NV is focused on participating in, financing and offering services and consultations for other businesses. In addition, the company defends the interests of its shareholders and assists in carrying out and sustaining growth objectives.