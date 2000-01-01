DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DGO
- Market CapAUD31.680m
- SymbolASX:DGO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DGO5
Company Profile
DGO Gold Ltd is engaged in producing gold and base metals. The company has three sediment hosted gold target areas in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia including Mt Edwards, Black Flag and Ora Banda.