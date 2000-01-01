DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DHX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DHX

  • Market Cap$182.720m
  • SymbolNYSE:DHX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS23331S1006

Company Profile

DHI Group Inc is a provider of data, insights and employment connections through its specialized services including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare, and hospitality.

Latest DHX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .